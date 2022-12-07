Marian (Ginsterblum) Carroll, 88, died Dec. 2, 2022. The daughter of Tony and Amy (DeMuth) Ginsterblum, she was born June 30, 1934, in Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin. She married Walter Carroll on June 28, 1958. They lived in Freeport, Illinois, and Delavan, Wisconsin, before moving to Winona in 1977. The Carrolls lived on Prairie Island for 43 years until Walt’s death in 2020.

Marian attended St. Gabriel Grade School and St. Mary’s Academy in Prairie du Chien, Marquette University in Milwaukee and received her bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville. Before having children, she taught at Freeport Junior High. She later worked as a stringer reporter for the Beloit (WI) Daily News, the school secretary at Cotter Junior High and a secretary at St. Mary’s College. For many years she was active in different theatre groups. Altogether, she acted in more than 50 plays, including one with a not-yet-famous Harrison Ford and several Winona Community Theater plays.

Marian was a busy volunteer, particularly with the Minnesota Marine Art Museum, Great River Shakespeare Festival, St. Anne’s Hospice and Winona County Historical Society. A member of St. Mary’s Parish, she delivered communion to hospitalized and homebound parishioners, served as a lector and edited the church newsletter for many years. Marian was an active member and served on the boards of the Ruskin Study Club, American Association of University Women (AAUW), Winona Bird Club, The Learning Club, Upper Mississippi Jazz Society and participated in several bridge and gourmet groups. She was known for hosting wonderful parties, making pies from scratch, coordinating successful meetings and outings, creative arts (including rug hooking, quilting, and weaving) and a notoriously bad sense of direction.

She is survived by three children: Heidi (Bob) Fraser of Lombard, Illinois; Edward (Samantha) of St. Paul, Minnesota; and Amy (Robert) Hein of Shoreview, Minnesota; three grandchildren, Bill (Colleen) Fraser of Seattle, Washington; Sarah Fraser of California, Maryland; and Alexandra Carroll of Evanston, Illinois; one great-grandchild, Andy Fraser; one sister-in-law, Barbara Ginsterblum of Edmond, Oklahoma; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. She is reunited in heaven with Walt, her beloved husband of 62+ years; her parents; four brothers, Fr. John, S.J., Richard, Donald, and Neil; four sisters, Helen Watson, Ann Sheridan, Sister Mary Joan Ginsterblum, OLVM; and Alice Farris; sisters-in-law Rose and Pat; and brothers-in-law Glenn Watson, Gerald Sheridan, and James Farris.

A mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 1303 W. Broadway, at noon Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. Her nephew, Fr. Bill Farris, OSF, will officiate. Visitation will be at the church one hour before the funeral. The funeral will be livestreamed at https://stmaryswinona.org. Her ashes will be interred at St. Mary’s Cemetery in a private family service. Services entrusted to Fawcett Junker Funeral Home & Crematory, Winona. Online condolences can be left at www.fawcett-junkerfuneralhome.com. The family wishes to thank the staff at Callista Court for being a wonderful home for the past two-plus years and Winona Health for their care in her final weeks in the hospital. Memorials can be made in her name to the Winona Area AAUW Scholarship Fund or St. Mary’s Parish.