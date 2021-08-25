Marian L. Meyer (Legue)
Today our mom was given her golden wings, today the cardinals flew alongside her, today she’s free of pain, today she joins the many others who have passed before her. Today she’s reunited with the man, she’s missed so much. Today the Lord took our best friend, our mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.
Marian L. Meyer (Leque), age 90, of La Crosse, died on Saturday, August 21, 2021, at the home of her daughters surrounded by her loving family. She was born February 27, 1931, in Galesville, WI to Arthur and Millie (Brenengen) Leque. She married Bernard Meyer in July of 1954, he preceded her in death in 1995. At the age of 14, Marian started work in Winona, MN then in later years, she moved to the La Crosse area where she worked for area restaurants. Then in 1954, Marian and Bernie together owned and operated the Red Lantern Bar and restaurant until 1997.
Marian is survived by her four children: Deb, Bev, Joann (Lee), and Jeff; eight grandchildren, Jeremy, Carla (Cory), Justin, Bob (Tori), Lacey (Luke), Jenna (Andy), Emilee (Joseph), Brittany; ten great-grandchildren: Becker and Graceyn Lang, Treyjen and Harlow Burmester, Zane Bauer, Leeam, Lola, Davina Simmons, Kylee Germanson, and Emma Meyer; brother and sisters-in-law: Sandy Leque, Bonnie Jandt, Charlotte Pfaff, and Ronnie Meyer; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, Bernie, Marian is preceded in death by four brothers, Ole, Lyle, Carl, and Virgil; four sisters, Alice, Shirley, Norma, and Mae.
Memorial services will be at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, August 27, 2021, at Schumacher-Kish Funeral home, 200 West Ave. S, La Crosse, WI 54601. Rev. Martin Yeager will officiate. Burial will take place at Morman Coulee Memorial Park. Family and friends may call at the funeral home on Friday from 12:00 p.m. until the time of the services. Marian’s wishes were to be cremated.
Marian’s family would like to give a special thank you to the Willows Assisted Living, Eaglecrest South, and Bethany St. Joseph Care Center for the love, support, and care you all provided when we couldn’t be there. Special thank you to Mayo Health Care System for all of your care the last six months. Special thanks you to our sister, Deb Fitzpatrick, for your love and being with mom the last 26 years.
Today our hearts are heavy, saying goodbye was never easy. Thank you, Lord, for the precious time we had with her the many laughs, many tears, the many memories. Thank you for making us who we are today.
Sadly Missed, Never Forgotten
Deb, Bev, Joann, and Jeff