Marian L. Meyer (Legue)

Today our mom was given her golden wings, today the cardinals flew alongside her, today she’s free of pain, today she joins the many others who have passed before her. Today she’s reunited with the man, she’s missed so much. Today the Lord took our best friend, our mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.

Marian L. Meyer (Leque), age 90, of La Crosse, died on Saturday, August 21, 2021, at the home of her daughters surrounded by her loving family. She was born February 27, 1931, in Galesville, WI to Arthur and Millie (Brenengen) Leque. She married Bernard Meyer in July of 1954, he preceded her in death in 1995. At the age of 14, Marian started work in Winona, MN then in later years, she moved to the La Crosse area where she worked for area restaurants. Then in 1954, Marian and Bernie together owned and operated the Red Lantern Bar and restaurant until 1997.

Marian is survived by her four children: Deb, Bev, Joann (Lee), and Jeff; eight grandchildren, Jeremy, Carla (Cory), Justin, Bob (Tori), Lacey (Luke), Jenna (Andy), Emilee (Joseph), Brittany; ten great-grandchildren: Becker and Graceyn Lang, Treyjen and Harlow Burmester, Zane Bauer, Leeam, Lola, Davina Simmons, Kylee Germanson, and Emma Meyer; brother and sisters-in-law: Sandy Leque, Bonnie Jandt, Charlotte Pfaff, and Ronnie Meyer; and many nieces and nephews.