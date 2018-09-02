ONALASKA — Marianna Peterson, 65, of Onalaska passed away peacefully Friday, Aug. 31, 2018, at Gundersen Health System, after a brief but courageous battle with brain cancer.
She was born May 3, 1953, to Wally and Helen Bodnarczuk in St. Paul. She married Lawrence (Larry) Peterson, her high school sweetheart, Oct.ober 14, 1972.
Larry’s career sent them to Rochester and Albert Lea, Minn., Galesburg, Ill., Muscatine and Waterloo, Iowa, Peoria and Joliet, Ill., before settling in Onalaska in 1994, with their two children.
Mariann recently retired from JCPenney in La Crosse, from her position as HR supervisor. She was also an active member of English Lutheran Church, La Crosse. Rotary Lights was a project near and dear to Mariann’s heart. Most December evenings she could be found at Riverside Park, helping with the nightly entertainment. She was a member of the Rotary Lights Steering Committee since 1996.
Mariann was giving and generous, a friend to many. Affectionately known as Mimi, she cherished her family and especially loved spending time with two grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband, Larry; son, Matthew; daughter, Kristen Odegaard; and grandchildren, Michael and Megan Odegaard, all of Onalaska; as well as siblings, Vicky Sullivan and Michael Bodnarczuk. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Lucy Bodnarczuk; and brother, Alex Bodnarczuk.
Thank you to the caring and attentive staff in Neurology, Oncology and Palliative Care at Gundersen.
The memorial service will be at at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 5, at English Lutheran Church in La Crosse. Visitors may call on the family from 10 a.m. until the start of the service.
In lieu of flowers, Mariann requested memorial donations to Rotary Lights or New Horizons Shelter in La Crosse, or donor’s can contribute to the family for a memorial bench in Riverside Park.
Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.