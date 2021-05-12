KENOSHA, WI—Marianne B. Nelson of Brookdale Senior Living passed away peacefully on May 7, 2021. She was born in Gilbert, MN, on February 26, 1919. She spent most of her life in Kenosha, WI, moving to the La Crosse area 20 years ago to be near family. In her 102 years she enjoyed sewing, reading, walking, the Chicago Cubs, the Green Bay Packers and going to the family lake cabin.