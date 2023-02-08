Marie A. Loeffler, 92, of La Crosse, WI passed away on February 1, 2023. She was born on March 22, 1930 in La Crosse, WI to Emil and Myrtle (Overgard) Loeffler.Marie graduated from Central High School on January 29, 1948 and worked at the La Crosse Hospital and at Noelke Distributors for many years. She enjoyed her family, friends, and neighbors. Also enjoyed class reunions, family genealogy and traveling to visit relatives in Norway and Germany.