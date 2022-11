LA CROSSE — Marie Ann Meyers (Hegenbarth), 90, of La Crosse passed away peacefully in her home on Friday, November 18, 2022. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, November 23, at Mary, Mother of the Church Parish, 2136 Weston Street, La Crosse. Visitation will be held at the church on Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass. For a complete obituary and online guestbook, please visit www.schumacher-kish.com.