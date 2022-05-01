 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Marie Ann Schmidtknecht Reed

LA CROSSE — Marie Ann Schmidtknecht Reed, 84, of La Crosse died Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at Hillview Health Care Center, and went to heaven.

The family of Marie Reed invites you to a Celebration of Life on Saturday, May 7, 2022, for an afternoon of happy memories, stories and experiences. Please pass this along to family and friends that would enjoy attending. We will gather at AmericInn Conference Center, 1835 Rose St., La Crosse. Please meet in the Wisconsin Room from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. to share light appetizers and refreshments.

A complete obituary can be found at www.blaschkeschneider.com.

