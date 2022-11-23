Marie Augusta (Suhr) Drescher, 96, of Tomah, WI died on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at the Serenity House in Tomah.A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, November 19, 2022, 11:00 A.M. at Good Shepard Lutheran Church, 1221 LaGrange Ave., Tomah, WI. Pastor Bert Thompson will officiate. A burial will follow in the Oak Grove Cemetery. Family and friends are invited for a time of visitation on Friday, November 18, 2022 from 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at the Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home, 801 E. Monowau St. Tomah, and at the church on Saturday from 10:00 am until the start of the service. Online condolences can be sent to www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com. Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorials in Marie's honor can be sent to a church or historical society of your choice.