Marie Buehler

LA CRESCENT, Minn. — Marie B. Buehler, 91 of La Crescent died Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018, at Valley View Healthcare and Rehabilitation in Houston, Minn.
She was born in La Crosse June 21, 1927, to Max and Margaret (Puent) Wanninger. On April 20, 1948, Marie married Joseph “Joe” Buehler at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in La Crosse. Marie and her husband were lifelong members of Crucifixion Parish in La Crescent.
Marie and her husband farmed their entire lives and together operated the Buehler Family Farms in La Crescent. Marie and Joe enjoyed many happy years together and loved to dance at the Concordia Ballroom. Later they enjoyed fishing together along with their children and grandchildren. Time spent with family was always very important to her. Marie was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. May she rest in peace.
Marie is survived by her children, Jim (Sue) Buehler of La Crescent, Rick (Carol) Buehler of La Crescent, Jean Lensing of La Crescent, Fred Buehler of Onalaska, Maxine (Brian) Blair of La Crescent, Vickie (Curt) Marx of La Crescent. She is further survived by her 13 grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews; and one sister, Rita (Ken) Schroeder of La Crosse.
In addition to her husband, Joe, she was preceded in death by a son, Jerry, infant twin children, David and Mary Jo; one brother, Kenny; one sister, Betty; and one son-in-law, Lloyd.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 23, at the Church of The Crucifixion, La Crescent. The Rev. Gregory Havel will officiate. Burial will follow in the Crucifixion Church Cemetery. Friends may call on the family from 11 a.m. until the time of services Friday morning at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred and will be donated in Marie’s memory. Online guestbook may be signed at www.schumacher-kish.com.