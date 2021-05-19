ONALASKA—Marie E. Kendhammer, 73, of Onalaska, WI passed away on Sunday, May 16, 2021 at Brookdale Assisted Living in Onalaska. She was born on May 4, 1948 in La Crosse, WI to Harlin and Mildred (Stahl) Niedfeldt. She graduated from Onalaska High School in 1966. On April 11, 1975 she married James Kendhammer in Iowa. Marie had worked various jobs in the La Crosse area. She retired after working nine years at Walzcraft, where she made many friends. She enjoyed camping, crocheting, playing scrabble, putting together puzzles, reading and especially watching “Law and Order”. She also enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.

She is survived by two sons: William (Kathy) Kendhammer of La Crosse and Steven (Jessica) Kendhammer of Holmen; four grandchildren: Owen, Addison, Carter and Madeline; one sister Sylvia Wyland of Onalaska. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Jim, two sisters: Virginia Viner and Ruth Niedfeldt, two brothers-in-law: Edward Wyland and Eugene Viner.

Funeral services will be held at 1:30 PM on Monday, May 24, 2021 at Schumacher–Kish Funeral Home, 200 West Ave. S., La Crosse. Pastor Scott Skogen will officiate. Burial will be held at a later date in the Onalaska City Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Sunday, May 23, 2021 from 4-7 PM and again on Monday from 12:30 PM until the time of service. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.