Marie E. Underhill

Marie E. Underhill, 94, of Onalaska, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully at home with her son Gerald at her side, along with her beloved pets, Kali and Fluffy. She was born on May 10, 1927.

A funeral Mass will be held at 2:30 PM on Friday, November 12, 2021, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 1031 Main St., Onalaska, Wisconsin, Msgr. Steven Kachel will officiate with burial to take place in Onalaska City Cemetery. Family and friends may visit from 12:00 PM until the time of Mass at Church on Friday.

A complete obituary may be found at www.blaschkeschneider.com.

