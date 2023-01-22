 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LA CROSSE — Marie G. Brandau, 88, of La Crosse passed away Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at the Mayo Clinic Health System. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, January 25, at 11:00 a.m. at Mary Mother of the Church Parish, 2006 Weston Street, La Crosse. Father Brian Konopa will officiate and entombment will be in the Woodlawn Cemetery Mausoleum. Friends may visit with the family on Wednesday at the church from 10:00 a.m. until time of services. For a complete obituary and online condolences please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.

