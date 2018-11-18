Marie Hurtz

CASHTON — Marie M. Hurtz, 88, of Cashton passed away Friday, Nov. 16, 2018, at Norseland Nursing Home in Westby.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 24, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Cashton. Father Michael Klos will officiate. Burial will take place at the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church on St. Mary’s Ridge, Wis. Visitation will be beginning at 4 p.m. and concluding at 7 p.m. with a prayer service Friday, Nov. 23, at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Cashton. Visitation will also be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service Saturday at Sacred Heart Church. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Cashton, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.