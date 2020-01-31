ROCKLAND — Marie I. Betsinger, 88, of Rockland passed away Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse. She was born June 18, 1931, in Riceford, Minn., to George and Beulah (Soiney) Larson. She married Harry “Dick” Betsinger May 1, 1952, in Spring Grove, Minn., in the church parsonage. To this union four wonderful children were born.

Marie was a family orientated woman who enjoyed caring for her family and thoroughly loved being a homemaker. She particularly enjoyed sewing, flower gardening with a specific passion for raising her African violets, and traveling throughout the country with her husband, Harry, visiting family. On Saturday nights, she could be found in front of the TV or radio, listening to old time country music, notably Ole’ and the Plowboys. Among her other interests were reading and studying history novels and documentaries of her native Spring Grove and the Driftless Region.

