Marie J. Stellpflug, age 82, of rural Whitehall, died on Monday, July 19, 2021 at her home.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Monday, July 26, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. in Saint John’s Catholic Church with burial in the Lincoln Cemetery both In Whitehall.

Visitation will be Sunday, July 25, 2021 from 4:00-6:00 p.m. in the Jack Funeral Home in Whitehall and also one hour prior to the service at the church on Monday.

A complete obituary may be seen at www.jackfuneralhomes.com.

The Jack Funeral Home in Whitehall is assisting the family with arrangements.