LA CROSSE—Marie La Verne Woodward (Pfeiffer) (nee Dyer), born May 13, 1929, in Cook County, IL, died peacefully on April 7, 2021, at her home in La Crosse, WI, with her children and family at her side. She was 91 years young.
Marie lived a life full of positivity, creativity, and loving service. She brought an artistic flair to all she did, filling her homes and her life with bright colors, found and created treasures, song, and laughter. She was direct with her word, generous with her stories, and bold with her choices. Marie brought purpose, faith, and magic to all the seasons of her fully lived life.
Marie’s early childhood was spent on the family homestead in Bessemer, MI. Hard times sent her family to various cities, until they settled in Milwaukee. She attended Lincoln High School and left before graduation to provide income and support for the family. Marie was devoted to her two sisters, brother, and mother who instilled in her a sense of wonder and zest for life.
Marie married, and raised four children in West Allis, WI. She was a full-time homemaker, her inner light poured generously upon her children and her husband, Dick. She instilled in her children the highest principles of Christian living, by word but mostly through deed; she was a fearless and upright woman. The family attended St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, where she created the images for the mosaics that still grace the main entrance.
Marie began a new chapter of independence, securing her GED, and in 1976, she attained a Degree at Sacred Heart Nursing School. She began her career working as a nurse at St. Mary’s Burn Unit in Milwaukee, and later in Adams. At the age of 48 she went to serve in the Peace Corp in Oman and Liberia.
She moved to Courtenay, B.C. Canada, for a brief time to be with her new husband, Graham, who she had met while on furlough in Egypt. She explored the arts scene and had her stage debut in the Wizard of Oz in Vancouver.
Marie returned by herself to Wisconsin with an expanded view of the world that she shared generously and enthusiastically with those around her. She served as a nurse at the VA in Tomah until her retirement in 2003. During this time, she purchased the first of three homes she creatively renovated, infusing them with her artistry and flair. Marie had a keen eye for “good-finds”; her homes were both museums and art-installations.
Many of her treasures, big and small, are being passed on through her long-planned, pre-and-post-mortem gifting via Marie’s “Pick-a-Number” raffle, where each person who enters her home chooses a number and finds the corresponding
surprise.
In later years Marie chose to walk her Christian path quietly and privately; her thoughts, words, and deeds being her “church”. As Jesus said “The kingdom of heaven is within you” and this was eminently true with Marie. May she rest in peace.
Marie is survived by four children: Robert L. Pfeiffer (Karen), Sturgeon Bay; Jo Basset (Deb), La Crosse; William E. Pfeiffer (Debra), Adams; and Paul M. Pfeiffer (Gloria), Hacienda Heights, CA; 16 grandchildren: Nokomis (Mitchell), Willow (Chris), Kiona, Ray (Gina), Brian, Zachariah, Abigail, Makayla, Caleb, Michelle (Erik) William, Stacey (Benji), Chad (Jenna), Paul, Jr., Michael, Jonathan; her bountiful joy, the 14 great grandchildren: Kalie, Alyssa, Colton, Benjamin, Nina, Marius, Levi, Gabriel, Ariana, Alora, Evelyn, Lila, Paisley, and Douglas; also survived by niece and nephews: Kathy, Mike, and Tom Heffling; cousin Angela Laughingheart; other friends in the community.
The family extends heartfelt thanks to Gundersen Lutheran Hospital and Hospice. In lieu of flowers, the family requests you perform a random act of kindness! A celebration of life will be held this summer. Updates on the Vosseteig Funeral Home online obituary for Marie at www.vossfh.com.