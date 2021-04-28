Marie La Verne Woodward (Pfeiffer) (nee Dyer)

Marie began a new chapter of independence, securing her GED, and in 1976, she attained a Degree at Sacred Heart Nursing School. She began her career working as a nurse at St. Mary’s Burn Unit in Milwaukee, and later in Adams. At the age of 48 she went to serve in the Peace Corp in Oman and Liberia.

She moved to Courtenay, B.C. Canada, for a brief time to be with her new husband, Graham, who she had met while on furlough in Egypt. She explored the arts scene and had her stage debut in the Wizard of Oz in Vancouver.

Marie returned by herself to Wisconsin with an expanded view of the world that she shared generously and enthusiastically with those around her. She served as a nurse at the VA in Tomah until her retirement in 2003. During this time, she purchased the first of three homes she creatively renovated, infusing them with her artistry and flair. Marie had a keen eye for “good-finds”; her homes were both museums and art-installations.

Many of her treasures, big and small, are being passed on through her long-planned, pre-and-post-mortem gifting via Marie’s “Pick-a-Number” raffle, where each person who enters her home chooses a number and finds the corresponding

surprise.