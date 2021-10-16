Marie Lynn Townsend, age 73, of De Soto, passed away unexpectedly after a short hospitalization on Monday, October 11, 2021. She was born September 28, 1948, in Viroqua to Eldon and Eileen (Larson) Townsend. Marie played in the marching band and graduated from De Soto High School with the class of 1966. Following high school graduation, she attended Western Wisconsin Technical College and graduated with an Associates Degree in Accounting. She worked at Northern Engraving for over 30 years. Following her career at Northern Engraving, she worked at Wal-Mart in Onalaska for 17 years. Marie loved baking and collected recipe books, especially church cookbooks. She did embroidery and made many beautiful table cloths and enjoyed reading. Marie was a loving Aunt, doting on her nephew and nieces whenever they came to visit, which they did as often as possible, especially as young children. She faithfully attended her nephew Patrick’s baseball and basketball games from elementary age up through high school.