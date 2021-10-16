Marie Lynn Townsend
Marie Lynn Townsend, age 73, of De Soto, passed away unexpectedly after a short hospitalization on Monday, October 11, 2021. She was born September 28, 1948, in Viroqua to Eldon and Eileen (Larson) Townsend. Marie played in the marching band and graduated from De Soto High School with the class of 1966. Following high school graduation, she attended Western Wisconsin Technical College and graduated with an Associates Degree in Accounting. She worked at Northern Engraving for over 30 years. Following her career at Northern Engraving, she worked at Wal-Mart in Onalaska for 17 years. Marie loved baking and collected recipe books, especially church cookbooks. She did embroidery and made many beautiful table cloths and enjoyed reading. Marie was a loving Aunt, doting on her nephew and nieces whenever they came to visit, which they did as often as possible, especially as young children. She faithfully attended her nephew Patrick’s baseball and basketball games from elementary age up through high school.
Survivors include her brothers, Eldon Townsend and Ronald (Linda) Townsend; her nephew, Patrick (Heather) Townsend and their son, Holden; her nieces, Chelsea (Justin) Lockington and their children, Spencer, Grant, Harper, and Henry; and Claire (Mathew) VanWormer and their children, Charlie and Evelyn; numerous cousins and her special friends at Wal-Mart.
Marie was preceded in death by her parents.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 30, 2021, at the Viroqua Church of Christ. Visitation will be held at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will be at a later date. Online Condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com.