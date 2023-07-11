MESA, AZ—Marie Mosher passed away peacefully on June 16, 2023 in Mesa, Arizona at the age of 91. Marie was born on July 4, 1931, in Chatfield, Minnesota. She was the second of four children of Leonard and Minnie (Sabatke) Jacobson.

She married her high school sweetheart, Jerry L. Mosher, on September 2, 1950 at Immanuel Lutheran Church of La Crosse and they were inseparable for over 70 years.

Marie was a wonderful mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Her biggest joy was spending time with her large family.

Marie worked at Batavian National/U.S. Bank. She will be remembered for her caring, patient, and loving manner in which she treated everyone she encountered.

She loved her time at the Mosher boathouse, on the point of the Black River, previously known as Mosher Drive.

After retiring, Marie and her husband relocated to Arizona where they enjoyed a leisurely lifestyle.

Marie lived a long, happy life and was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. Marie adored her six grandchildren and her ten great-grandchildren, and she enjoyed the precious moments with each of them bringing her immeasurable joy to her heart. She is survived by four children, Diane (Jeff Buntin), Paula (Dave Jones), Curt (Diane Fregin), and Jerry (Debbie Henry). Marie is survived by her sister Shirley (Harold) Yeske.

She is predeceased by her parents; husband; sister, Marian Skarda; brother, Robert Jacobson; son-in-law John Rogers; three nephews, Steve Yeske, Don Skarda, and Mark Skarda.

Marie always said, “I’ve had a long and wonderful life and thank you to all who made it so.” She will forever be remembered as a beacon of love and strength. Her kind heart, unwavering support, and radiant smile touched the lives of all who had the privilege of knowing her. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.