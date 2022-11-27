LA CROSSE — Marie W. Schaefer, 84, of La Crosse passed away peacefully surrounded by family members Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. She was born June 23, 1938, to Ernest and Edith (Johnson) Kutzner in Brainerd, Minnesota. After graduating from Crosby-Ironton High School in 1956, she married the late William T. Erickson Jr. on June 22, 1957. They moved to Morrisville, Pennsylvania, for his job, and after his death in 1973, Marie found solace in her faith and family members and moved back to Crosby, Minnesota. She married the late Russell Dahlner Jan. 5, 1980. They moved to Holmen, where Russell died in 1983. She met and married the late Robert F. Schaefer on March 24, 1984. Their marriage lasted 33 years, until Bob's death in 2017.

Throughout her life, Marie made family a priority and was active in her church communities. She was a member of Immanuel Lutheran in Crosby, St. John's Lutheran in Morrisville, Holmen Lutheran and Good Shepherd Lutheran in La Crosse. At Good Shepherd, she was involved in the quilting group and ladies circle. She also volunteered at Gundersen in the pastoral care department.

Survivors include her children: Bill (Mona) Erickson of Bemidji, Minnesota, and Joyce (Jack) Felsheim of La Crosse; step-daughter, Karen (Glen) Copper of Milwaukee and step-daughter-in-law, Michelle Schaefer of La Crosse; grandchildren: Jean and Bill Erickson, Elizabeth, Emily, and John Felsheim, Mary (Joseph) Lee, Kaspar Copper, and Chris and Melissa Schaefer; and great-granddaughter, Lucy VanDamme.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Ernie and Edith Kutzner; husbands: Bill Erickson, Russ Dahlner and Bob Schaefer; sisters: Darlene Birt and Joyce Cowman; and her step-children; Mark and Debbie Schaefer.

Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. June 23, 2023, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 4141 Mormon Coulee Road, La Crosse. Inurnment will follow in the Good Shepherd Columbarium and Prayer Garden. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Woodruff Chapel, La Crosse, is in charge of arrangements.