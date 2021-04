La CROSSE—Marie Woodward (Pfeiffer) nee Dyer, born May 3, 1929, died April 8, 2021, aged 91 years. Marie infused her home with joy and artistry. She practiced nursing in Milwaukee, Adams, the Peace Corps (Oman and Liberia), and the VA hospital in Tomah. She died peacefully at her home in La Crosse with her family at her side.