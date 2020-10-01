Marilouise K. Stigen

LA CROSSE/MASON CITY, Iowa -- Marilouise K. Stigen, 89, of La Crosse and formerly of Mason City passed away Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at Bethany Riverside Transitional Care Center in La Crosse. She was born Sept. 6, 1931, to Edwin and Minnie (Karlstad) Blihovde in Coon Valley. She was baptized into the Christian faith Oct. 4, 1931, and confirmed May 27, 1945. On April 25, 1950, she was united in marriage to Roger W. Stigen, at the Upper Coon Valley Lutheran Church. Marilouise was a life-long Lutheran and a member of St. Paul's ELCA Lutheran Church in La Crosse.

She was a loving wife and dedicated mother. She loved baking, cooking, needlework and was an avid reader. She was a true animal lover and spoiled many lucky dogs throughout her life. Marilouise also provided service to the community by being a member of the Moose Lodge and participating in volunteer work. She was a member of Son's of Norway and offered many of her hours to service in the church. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.