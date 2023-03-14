CROSSE—Marilyn H. (Mertell) Onshus, 78 of La Crosse, WI, a beautiful soul was lifted to heaven on March 10, 2023. She was born on July 11, 1944 to LaVern and Margaret (LaFleur) Martell. On October 17, 1964 Marilyn married Merton Onshus and he preceded her in death on October 18, 2021.

Marilyn had numerous jobs growing up, one of her favorites was embroidery work. She loved spending time with her family, thrift shopping, collecting knick knacks, playing cards, flowers, butterflies, laughing, smiling, and most of all getting to know her great grandchild.

She will always be remembered for always being there for her grandchildren, Craig and Kiersten which meant the world to her. She will be greatly missed by so many.

Marilyn is survived by her grandchildren: Craig Seidel of La Crosse and Kiersten (Kyle) Lang; her great-grandson, “Karter”; great-granddaughter on the way, and many other relatives. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; her beautiful children: Melanie Seidel and Marlow Onshus; and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 16, 2023 at Dickinson Family Funeral Home, 1425 Jackson Street La Crosse. Pastor Scott Skogen will officiate and burial will be in Mormon Coulee Memorial Park. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until time of service.

