VIROQUA—Marilyn J. Aasen, age 88, of Viroqua passed away peacefully on Friday, March 17, 2023. She was born Marilyn Ellefson on September 2, 1934. She was baptized and confirmed at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Viroqua. Marilyn graduated in 1952 from Viroqua High School. She lived in Madison, WI, for two and a half years and then met the love of her life, Donald Aasen. They married and lived in Viroqua WI. Marilyn worked at McClurg Motors and then worked at Felix’s Department Store for forty years.

Marilyn loved to travel to Georgia to see her grandchildren and many other places with Don. She also enjoyed baking, gardening, and various crafts. One of her favorite things to do was have coffee with her high school classmates every Thursday for many years.

Marilyn is survived by her son, Gary (Patti) of Atlanta, GA; her daughter, Gretchen Parker of Madison; beloved niece, Patty Stone, and her husband, Dwain; brother-in-law, Orris Pederson; two granddaughters, Lindsey (Thomas) Rawley, and Carly (James) Buchanan; and six great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Don; her mother, Thelma Ellefson; and her sister, Garnet Pederson.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church or the charity of your choice.

A funeral service was held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 24, 2023, at Vosseteig-Larson Funeral Home in Viroqua. Visitation was held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Marilyn was laid to rest at the Viroqua Cemetery. Online Condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com.