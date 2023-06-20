CHIPPEWA FALLS—Marilyn J. Holte, 92, of Chippewa Falls, died peacefully at home on Friday, June 16, 2023. Funeral arrangements are pending.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family.
