LA CROSSE — Marilyn J. Wigdahl, age 89, of La Crosse passed away on October 25, 2021. A Celebration of Marilyn’s Life will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 25, 2022, at Moose Lodge #1920, 1932 Ward Ave., La Crosse, WI 54601. A full obituary is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.