Marilyn Joyce (Adams) Tovar, 92, passed away July 20, 2023. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. with a visitation from 10:00 a.m. until the service at The Gathering Place, 133 Mason St., Onalaska. Her full obituary is online at couleecremation.com.