WEST SALEM—Marilyn L. Romskog, 79, of West Salem, passed away Saturday, March 25, 2023, at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, March 31, 2023, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in West Salem. Burial will be in Neshonoc Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m., until 7:00 p.m., on Thursday at Fredrickson Funeral Home, Jostad Chapel, West Salem. A visitation will also be held from 10:00 a.m., until the time of service, Friday, at the church. Memorials may be given to Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, West Salem. A complete obituary may be found and online condolences may be offered at www.fredricksonfuneralhomes.com.