Marilyn Mahlum, 86, passed away unexpectedly and peacefully on November 1, 2021 at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse surrounded by family.

Marilyn was born on Aug 21, 1935 to Harvey and Kathryn (Loughan) Hauser. She graduated from Logan High School and married Robert L Genz in 1953. Throughout their life together they raised three daughters, Sally, Sherry and Sandy. During her life Marilyn did administrative work for a beauty salon, legal office and insurance agency. She and Robert managed a local motel and following his death in 1982, she continued to run it independently.

Howard Mahlum and Marilyn were then blessed to find each other and they married in November 1991. Howie had three children: Diana, Denise and David. Together they blended their two beautiful families into one to fulfill their dreams in life. Marilyn and Howie traveled a great deal throughout their life together, visiting places like Hawaii, Alaska, Las Vegas, NV, NY,MO. Their favorite past time was playing cards with their many wonderful close friends and family that were part of their regular card club, met frequently, and took their games very seriously. They retired together to continue their adventures across the United States, which they did until Howie’s death in 2017.

Marilyn was survived by her children: Sally (David) Meyer, Sherry (Kermit) Thoftne, and Sandy Schlicher (Chris Moretti), Diana (Jeff) Rademacher, Denise (Chris) Boeding, and David (Deb) Mahlum. Her grandchildren: Diana (Josh) Clark, Stephanie Johnson, Dan (Nadea) Hefti, Joe (Grace) Skiles, Brian (Jamie) Skiles, Jaimie Schlicher (Lucas VanMatre), Nicole Schlicher (Nick Dummer), Paul Rademacher, Steven Rademacher, Cristal (Tom) Holubar, Josh Boeding, Amanda Mahlum and Samantha Mahlum. Her great grandchildren: Kaylie & Mya Clark, Makenzie Johnson (Collin Blom), Caitlyn Johnson, Ben & Avery Skiles, Henry & Chet Skiles, Kat & Kallen Snelling, Phoebe & Remy Hefti.Marilyn was excitedly awaiting the arrival of her first great great grandchild, due Feb 2022. Marilyn will be watching over Makenzie’s baby from heaven.Marilyn is also survived by Sisters in law Pamela Hauser and Kathy Runice. Brother in law Don Blank and many nieces and nephews.She was preceded in death by: her parents, her brothers: Jim and Bob, and many cherished family members and friends. To name all of the wonderful family & friends that blessed her life and who she impacted would make this an endless story. Marilyn will be missed by many and remembered fondly by all as the caring, loving, empathetic and classy lady that she was.Services will be held on Saturday, November 6th at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1010 Sill St, La Crosse, WI. Visitation begins at 1:30 and the service will commence at 2:30. Dessert and coffee will follow at the church. Memorials can be directed to Trinity Lutheran Church or your local food pantry. Private graveside services will take place at a later date.Blaschke and Schneider Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.