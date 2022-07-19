In loving memory, we celebrate our mother, Marilyn Molly” Jean Boehm as we bring her back “Home” to rest in peace with our father, Robert, and brother Pete.

Molly was born in Bellview, Iowa on September 14, 1926, to Samuel Philly McClave, and Louise Katherine Kroack. She lived in Bellview and Gordons Ferry, Iowa in her early years, and spent her growing years in Mabel, Minnesota. She moved to La Crescent at the age of 17 and graduated from Central High School in La Crosse, WI in 1944.

Shortly after she graduated, and in the midst of WWII, she moved to Washington D.C. to work for the FBI as a fingerprint analyst at the Armory, not too far from the Capitol Building. When she returned to La Crescent, she met her love, Robert Frank Boehm. They were married in the Fall of 1946. They were married for over 72 years and were blessed with three children, Peter, Thomas, and Kristen.

Through the years, Molly worked for the La Crosse Rubber Mills, an Editor for the La Crescent Newspaper, and as Administrative Secretary for La Crescent High School. She took great pride in serving her community of La Crescent as an “early Years” Apple Festival Committee member, High School Building Committee member, Editor for the La Crescent Newspaper, American Legion Auxiliary President, Circle Member for the Church of Crucifixion, and key staff member serving La Crescent High School.

Molly was a proud resident of La Crescent for close to 70 years. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bob; son, Peter; sister, Janet; brother, Ken; mother, Louise; and father, Samuel. She is survived by her son, Thomas Robert Boehm; and daughter, Kristen Boehm- Mora; daughters-in-law, Debbie Boehm and LInda Boehm; son-in-law, Ron Mora; nieces, Barbara Przybylski and Jo Humfeld; nephew, Bill Buelow; grandchildren, Jessica (Boehm) Meyer, Robert Boehm and Benjamin Mora; and grand nieces, Amy Haefs and Jennifer Dalsanto.

A Memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 22, 2022 at the Church of the Crucifixion in La Crescent. Fr. John L. Evans, II will officiate. Private burial will take place in Crucifixion Cemetery. As we celebrate mom’s homecoming…please be free to wear Molly’s favorite colors blue or pink.

Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation Services, La Crescent Chapel is assisting the family.