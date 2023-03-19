HOKAH — Marilyn (Rollins) Blexrud, 82, of Hokah, Minn., and recently of SpringBrook Village in La Crescent, passed away on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, after a brief battle with cancer.

A Celebration of Marilyn's life will be held at the La Crescent Area Event Center, 595 Veterans Parkway on Saturday, March 25, from 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. with a Memorial service and time for sharing at 1:00 p.m.

The family would like to extend their appreciation for the endless support and compassion given to Mom. We deeply appreciate the care provided by the staff at SpringBrook Village, La Crescent, Valley View Healthcare in Houston, Gundersen Hospice, Tweeten Lutheran Care Center of Spring Grove and Nicki Folsom at Houston County Public Health.

Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of La Crescent is assisting the family.