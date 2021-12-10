Marilyn Wigdahl passed away after a brief illness on October 25, 2021, knowing how much her family, friends and colleagues loved, cared and respected her. She will be greatly missed.

Memorials in Marilyn’s memory can be made to Gundersen Medical Foundation—Hematology or Nephrology Departments. She was grateful for the excellent care provided over many years.

Her family and friends will be holding a celebration of life in the Spring. Please visit her full obituary online at www.schumacher-kish.com.

Announcements of her celebration will be posted once known.