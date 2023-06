Marilyn Wood, 91, passed away January 2, 2023, at the Lakeview Health Care Center in West Salem. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. with a remembrance service at 2:00 p.m. at The Gathering Place, 133 Mason St., Onalaska. Private burial will take place at the Catholic Cemetery in La Crosse. Her full obituary and livestream link will be on her obituary page at couleecremation.com.