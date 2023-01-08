 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LA CROSSE — Marilyn Wood, 91, of La Crosse passed away Jan. 2, 2023, at Lakeview Health Center in West Salem. Her memorial will be held June 14, and an announcement will follow closer to the date. Her full obituary is online at couleecremation.com.

