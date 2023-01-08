LA CROSSE — Marilyn Wood, 91, of La Crosse passed away Jan. 2, 2023, at Lakeview Health Center in West Salem. Her memorial will be held June 14, and an announcement will follow closer to the date. Her full obituary is online at couleecremation.com.
