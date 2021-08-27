Marilynn Bohlin, age 99, peacefully entered eternity to meet her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Tuesday August 24, 2021. She was born in Yankton, South Dakota on August 15, 1922, the only surviving child of William and Emma Salzer. Her family relocated to La Crosse shortly before her father’s death in 1931.

Marilynn married Victor E. Bohlin on March 3, 1946. Their marriage was blessed with five children.

Marilynn worked at the La Crosse Garment Company in her early years and finished her career as a bookkeeper at the Onalaska Care Center. In her retirement, she loved to knit, and do cross stitch, needlepoint, and crossword puzzles.

She spent the final five years of her life at Eagle Crest South High Accuity Assisted Living Facility where she entertained the staff with her stubbornness and her love of Oreos, Tootsie Pop suckers, and chocolate. We are so very grateful to all of the staff for the patient and loving care they provided to her over the years.

Marilynn is survived by two daughters: Cathie (Dave) Hanson and Mary (Greg) Powell; six grandchildren: Jaime, Josh, Matthew, Jeff, Jaime, and Shanna; and five great-grandchildren: Jessa, Brianna, Olivia, Toby, and Gabe.

She was preceded in death by her husband Vic in 2013; two sons: Chris in 1952 and John in 2016, and a daughter Lynda in 2018. Services will be held on Saturday, August 28, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Schumacher Kish Funeral and Cremation Services, La Crosse Chapel. Pastor Mark Clements will officiate. There will not be any visitation. Memorials may be given to Eagle Crest South HAAL or to Living Word Christian Church. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.