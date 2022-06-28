CHIPPEWA FALLS — “Life’s a beach, and I’m just playing in the sand.” Marina Kay Mattison, 27, earned her angel wings on June 21, 2022, at home surrounded by family and friends. She fought a courageous battle with cancer for several weeks after giving birth to her beautiful baby girl, Mila Kay.

Marina was born March 30, 1995, to Jon and Peggy (Brown) Mattison and was the big sister to Jana. She graduated from Chippewa Falls Senior High School in 2013 and received her Bachelor of Science in vocational rehabilitation, independent living from the University of Wisconsin-Stout in 2017.

In her younger years, she spent time with her sister running around with the neighborhood kids, playing games like Kick the Can. Then she’d sneak away to her grandparents’ house, which was just next door. It was her second home, and she enjoyed their compassion and care and getting spoiled by them.

Marina enjoyed being part of a team, playing softball for 13 years, basketball for eight years and throwing for track and field during high school. She stayed active as part of Stout’s University Recreation refereeing staff and participated in several bar leagues for volleyball and softball. During the summer, she’d often find herself floating down the river or enjoying a leisurely cruise on the pontoon.

Music was a critical part of Marina’s life. Whether she was singing at the dining room table, enjoying a live concert or music festival or just sitting around a bonfire, music was always close by. She especially treasured her dad’s guitar music and singing.

Time with family and friends was something Marina loved. And just like her mom, Marina liked to shop and chat with friends. She’d stop by for visits just to say hi, inquire how everyone was doing and pay special attention to their pets. When she could, she enjoyed traveling to different locales, especially the beach.

When Marina had free time, she would spend it with friends at the bar dancing and singing. In the fall, she would go into the woods to hunt deer, often with her dad. She also had a wild side that led to the purchase of a motorcycle, which her dad encouraged.

Many friends and family will miss her witty and sassy sense of humor, including: parents, Jon and Peggy (Brown) Mattison; sister, Jana (Quinton); daughter, Mila; boyfriend, Layne McRoberts; grandfather, Dennis Brown; aunts and uncles, Dean and Sandy Mattison (godparents), Mike and Lynn Mattison, Vicki Mattison, Dan and Jill Mattison, Scott Mattison (Brian), Susie Brown; 14 cousins; 19 second cousins; and countless friends.

Several loved ones were awaiting her Heavenly arrival, especially: grandparents, Harland and Audrey Mattison, and Mary Brown; cousins Bryan Mattison and Garrett Tio.

Marina was an inspiration to a lot of people, and this is how they described her: loving, kind, amazing, inclusive, courageous, empathetic, strong, a beautiful light in the world, sarcastic, selfless, wild, carefree, fun, supportive, funny, genuine, sweet, sassy, feisty, spunky, witty and an individual that wanted to make the world simply a better place. And of course, who could forget her laugh — or snort!?

Marina lived a life full of love, friendship and cherished memories. Her kind soul welcomed everyone and encouraged those she met to live life to the fullest and a half. Marina’s light and legacy will live on through her baby girl.

The visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at Central Lutheran Church, 28 E. Columbia St., Chippewa Falls. The tropical* celebration of life will be held at noon Thursday, June 30, 2022, at Central Lutheran Church, 28 E. Columbia St., Chippewa Falls, with a visitation beginning at 11 a.m. The private interment will be at Forest Hill Cemetery, 514 E. Columbia, Chippewa Falls.

*Tropical attire requested. Marina loved being at the beach.