 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Marion Ardelle Severson

Marion Ardelle Severson

WEST SALEM—Marion Ardelle Severson, 92, of West Salem, passed away peacefully, Monday, January 9, 2023, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse.

A Christian funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, January 16, 2023, at Christ Ev. Lutheran Church in West Salem. Rev. Galen J. Riediger will officiate. Burial will be held in the church cemetery. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service, Monday, at the church.

A complete obituary may be found and online condolences may be offered at www.FredricksonFuneralHomes.com

Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Jostad Chapel, West Salem, is in charge of arrangements.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Do tattoos benefit mental health?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News