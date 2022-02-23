LA CROSSE—Marion C. Kappauf, wife of “High Powered Howard,” passed away on Monday, February 21, 2022 at Valley View Healthcare in Houston, MN, at the proud age of 92.

She was lovingly called Gramma by her caretakers. Marion was in their care for 3 years and she loved them all.

Marion was born to George and Alice (Lorenz) Abnet on May 26, 1929 in La Crosse, WI. She grew up just across the Pine Creek in La Crescent, MN from her one- and only- man, Howard. Marion and Howard were married at a young age and accumulated 72 years together. Marion had a few jobs in her early years and became an avid homemaker and the “lady” of the farm. She was an awesome cook. She was known best for her homemade bread, chocolate chip cookies (4 chips in each one), and her dill pickles. Mom was proud of her garden and most of all her family. She was loved by each and every one of them. She made special memories over the years with her grands and greats. She had a special relationship with each and everyone.

She is survived by her daughters: Bonnie (Ken) Bakewell, Diane (Ted) Novak; sons: Kevin (Anne) Kappauf, and Brian (Ann) Kappauf; twelve grandchildren; eighteen great-grandchildren, four great-great-grandchildren, her sister Arlene Ready and her brother Jerry Abnet. She is further survived by many nieces, nephews and a sister-in-law Theo Abnet. Marion was preceded in death by her husband Howard, her brothers: George and Kenny Abnet as well as several in-laws. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, February 28, 2022 at St Peter’s Catholic Church in Hokah. The Monsignor Thomas Jennings will officiate. Burial will follow in Mount Calvary Cemetery, Hokah. Friends may call on the family at the church on Sunday from 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM and again on Monday from 10:00 AM until the time of mass.

The Schumacher – Kish Funeral & Cremation Services, La Crescent Chapel is assisting the family.