Marion (Piel) Crivits

WINONA- We lost a mother , grandmother , and friens. Marion ( Piel) Crivits was born at home, in Winona on December 16, 1926, and passed away at Sauer Healthcare on June 15, 2023. She grew up on a farm on the Trempealeau prairie during the deprssion, with four sisters and two brothers. She helped her parents with the hard work of farming, loving the work with horsses but the dishes not so much. She grauated Valedictorian from Healy Memerial High School in Trempealeau., WI. At the age of 17 she made her way to Washington state via the train to help the World War II effort by working at the Boeing plant. There she had her older sister, Virginia, worked at the plant in Renton which made bombers for the war. She also worked in Milwaukee for a couple of years after the war before moving back to Trempealeau where she lived until entering Saucer Healthcare in Decmember of 2021.

She loved her family ans stayed in touch with all of them, becoming the communication hub for the extened family, most nights she sat at the kitchen table writing cards and letters to stay in touch. She loved being a part of and very involved at the Trempealeau United Methodist Church. Serving the young and the older she made many lifelong friends.

She loved words and had a gift for writing poetry and shared it often. She enjoyed watching all sots of sports but especally the Packers, Brewers, and the Bucks.

She is survived by two sons : Richard Crivits of Trempealeau, WI AND jAMES hERBERT (Mary) of Winona , MN, and daughter-in-law Juanita Herbert of Las Vegas, NV ; grandchildren: Melissa (Larry) Clay, Joshua (Joy) Herbert, Kaite (kelvin) Faul , and Timothy (Kelly) Herbert; and great-grandchildren: Silas, Aspen, Esmme and Winston Herbert, and James and William Faul.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Alvin Crivits; parents: Rose and Leander Piel; brothers: Merlin, Vernon, and Jerome Piel; sisters: Virgina Sobek, Geraldine Bertrum , Ramona Goode, and Leola Mabe; and her oldest son Gary Herbert.

A memorial service will be held at the Trempealeau United Methodist Church on July 15, 2023 at 1.00 PM,. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service from 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorilas are preferred to the Trempealeau United Methodist Church.