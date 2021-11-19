Marion Jean Radichel

A memorial service will be held at 12:30 p.m., Monday, November 22, 2021, at St. Paul’s Ev. Lutheran Church, 1201 Main St., in Onalaska, with visitation beginning at 10:30 a.m. Pastor Shane Krause will officiate. Private family burial will take place in Onalaska City Cemetery. The service will be livestreamed and can be viewed at www.stpaulsonalaska.org. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Luther High School or St. Paul’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Onalaska, WI. Marion’s complete obituary and an online guest book are available at www.schumacher-kish.com.