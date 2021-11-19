 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Marion Jean Radichel

Marion Jean Radichel, 81, of Onalaska, was called home to heaven on Tuesday, November 16, 2021, at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse.

A memorial service will be held at 12:30 p.m., Monday, November 22, 2021, at St. Paul’s Ev. Lutheran Church, 1201 Main St., in Onalaska, with visitation beginning at 10:30 a.m. Pastor Shane Krause will officiate. Private family burial will take place in Onalaska City Cemetery. The service will be livestreamed and can be viewed at www.stpaulsonalaska.org. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Luther High School or St. Paul’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Onalaska, WI. Marion’s complete obituary and an online guest book are available at www.schumacher-kish.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Why Republicans don't criticize Trump

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News