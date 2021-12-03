Marion "Jim" Kincannon

TOMAH,WI - Marion "Jim" Kincannon, age 85, of Tomah, WI, passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, November 21, 2021. He was born May 31, 1936, to Marion and Claudine Kincannon in Blue River, Wisconsin. He graduated from Muscoda High School in 1954, then entered the Air Force where he served 3 years in Germany. He enrolled in Platteville University, graduating in 1962.

Jim became a Conservation Warden in 1964. He was first stationed in Pepin, WI for three years, then transferred to Tomah, Wisconsin where he retired in 1990. Jim loved to fish, hunt, trap, and just being outdoors. He was an avid runner and in later years, loved walking with his sidekick, Bunny the beagle.

Jim was a member of Queen of the Apostles Catholic Church, Tomah American Legion, and National Trapper Association. He was proud to be an "honorary" member of the Tomah Fire Department.

He is survived by his wife, Lana, of 61 years; five children: Pamela (Joe) Lynch, Patricia (Bill) Hazuga, Michael (Diane) Kincannon, Jill (Ron) Tremmel, and Catherine Kincannon; 14 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.

Jim was a wonderful man, husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He will be greatly missed. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, November 29, 2021, 11:00 a.m., at the Queen of the Apostles Parish in Tomah. Monsignor David Kunz will officiate. Family and friends are invited for visitation on Sunday, November 28, 2021, from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m., with a rosary beginning at 1:00 p.m. at the TORKELSON FUNERAL HOME in Tomah. Visitation will also be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service on Monday at the church. Burial for Jim with full military honors will be held on Tuesday, November 30, 2021, 10:00 a.m., at the St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Tomah. THE TORKELSON FUNERAL HOME in Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com