VIROQUA—Marion Kenneth Rudser, age 91, of Viroqua, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 21, 2022. He was born on January 14, 1931, to Melvin and Kaia (Christopherson) Rudser. Marion met his future wife, Carol Klankowski, at a social gathering and they were married for 60 years. He worked for Janesville Auto and delivered automobiles for many years. Marion enjoyed collecting cars, farmed in the area with Carol, had a great sense of humor, and was an overall sweet person.

Survivors include his wife, Carol; his sister, Sonja (Lloyd) Olson; sister-in-law, Marilyn Rudser; and Carol’s cousin, Cheryl Klankowski; and several nieces and nephews.

Marion was preceded in death by his parents; and his brothers: Sigurd Rudser and Selmer (Clarice) Rudser; and his sisters: Olene (Gerald) Ristow and Arvella (Alvin) Hauge.

A funeral service was held at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, June 24, 2022, at Zion Lutheran Church in rural Viroqua. Visitation was held at the church from 10:00 A.M. until the time of the service. Burial followed at the church cemetery. Online Condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com.

Carol would like to thank Bethel Oaks and St. Croix Hospice for the care they provided.