ROCHESTER/WINONA — Marion Mueller, 92, of Rochester, Minn. (formerly of Winona, Minn.) was called to heaven on May 16, 2022.

Marion was born July 6, 1929, in Albert Lea, Minn., to Johan and Edna (Jensen) Colstrup. Growing up on a farm, she attended the Murtaugh one room elementary school and graduated with honors from Albert Lea High School in 1947. Latin was her favorite subject. Her cursive penmanship was artistic. As a first-generation Danish-American, Marion was fiercely proud of her Danish ancestry and its traditions. Like her father, she was a “Happy Dane,” comfortable talking about gnomes (not elves!), the ancestral farm in North Jutland and Denmark’s place in history.

Her collection of Danish plates and gnomes was extensive. She was blessed with having warm loving parents who gave her life skills. She obtained a degree in Education from Winona State Teachers College where she met the love of her life — Everett Walter Mueller. She married Everett on June 9, 1950 and spent 68 years together until his death. She taught second grade in St. Charles, Minn., through 1952. In 1952, she changed careers and become a full-time mother. This journey took the couple throughout southern Minnesota — returning back to Winona in 1967. Marion focused on mothering her six children, supporting her husband’s career and serving her communities. There were many memorable family trips. “Empty nesting” led her to a third career as a retail merchandise buyer in Winona. Marion was a woman of tremendous faith. She led and participated in Bible Studies and fellowship service her entire life. She brought the characters of the Bible to life for her family and friends.

Her conversational signoff was “I love you.” Marion was an active member of several organizations in the Winona Area including Habitat for Humanity, Sauer Memorial Home, Winona Hospital and the Winona Historical Society. She was an avid reader of all things Grisham and Michener. She enjoyed chronicling the family history albums and writing. She was a long-term cancer survivor. Her Luverne, Minn., home is on the National Registry of Historical Places. Marion and Everett enjoyed the company of a vast number of friends and family in retirement. They had a deep love for their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. They visited their children often — spanning the entire continent — travels that included journeys to all Major League Baseball stadiums. Marion and Everett’s marriage was blessed with six children; sons: Gary (Suzanne), John (Susan Sabo), Randy (Linda), Charles (Gail), Paul (Nancy); daughter Marybeth Gardner (John); eighteen grandchildren, and eleven great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her devoted husband, Everett; her daughter, Marybeth Gardner; and her sisters: Jean Furhman and Lois Hamson.

The funeral for Marion Mueller will be held Friday, May 27, 2022, at 4:00 p.m. at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Rochester, Minn., preceded by a visitation starting at 3:00 p.m. at the church. Interment will be at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis, Minn., on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. Online condolences are welcome at www.mackenfuneralhome.com.