WINONA — We lost a mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend.

Marion (Piel) Crivits was born at home in Winona on Dec. 16, 1926, and passed away at Sauer Healthcare on June 15, 2023. She grew up on a farm on the Trempealeau prairie during the depression, with four sisters and two brothers. She helped her parents with the hard work of farming, loving the work with horses but the dishes not so much. She graduated valedictorian from Healy Memorial High School in Trempealeau, Wisconsin. At the age of 17, she made her way to Washington state via the train to help the World War II effort by working at the Boeing plant. There she and her older sister, Virginia, worked at the plant in Renton, which made bombers for the war. She also worked in Milwaukee for a couple of years after the war before moving back to Trempealeau, where she lived until entering Sauer Healthcare in December of 2021.

She loved her family and stayed in touch with all of them, becoming the communication hub for the extended family. Most nights she sat at the kitchen table writing cards and letters to stay in touch. She loved being a part of and very involved at the Trempealeau United Methodist Church. Serving the young and the older, she made many lifelong friends.

She loved words and had a gift for writing poetry and shared it often. She enjoyed watching all sorts of sports, but especially the Packers, Brewers and the Bucks.

She is survived by two sons: Richard Crivits of Trempealeau, Wisconsin, and James Herbert (Mary) of Winona, Minnesota, and daughter-in-law Juanita Herbert of Las Vegas, Nevada; grandchildren: Melissa (Larry) Clay, Joshua (Joy) Herbert, Katie (Kelvin) Faul, and Timothy (Kelly) Herbert; and great-grandchildren: Silas, Aspen, Esmee and Winston Herbert, and James and William Faul.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Alvin Crivits; parents: Rose and Leander Piel; brothers: Merlin Piel, Vernon Piel, and Jerome Piel; sisters: Virginia Sobek, Geraldine Bertrum, Ramona Goode, and Leola Mabe; and her oldest son, Gary Herbert.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. July 15 at the Trempealeau United Methodist Church. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service from noon to 1 p.m. at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Trempealeau United Methodist Church.