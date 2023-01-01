Marjorie A. "Marge" Zittel
WINONA - Marjorie A. "Marge" Zittel, age 88, of Winona, passed away Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at Benedictine - St. Anne in Winona.
Visitation from 10:30 AM until the Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 Noon on Friday, January 6, 2023, at the Cathedral of the Sacred Heart in Winona. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery.
Online condolences and a complete obituary are available at www.watkowski-mulyck.com.
