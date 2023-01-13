LA CRESCENT, MN—Marjorie Bouquet, age 100 of La Crescent, passed away peacefully on January 11, 2023 at La Crescent Health Services. She was born August 6, 1922 in Caledonia, MN to Philip and Anna (Peter) Bouquet. Marjorie graduated from Loretto High School in Caledonia, and graduated from St. Francis School of Nursing in La Crosse. She worked as a nurse anesthetist at St. Francis Medical Center for many years.

She was a faithful member of Crucifixion Parish in La Crescent.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Antoinette Schiltz.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 1 pm, Saturday, January 14, 2023 at Crucifixion Church, La Crescent. Fr. John Evans II will officiate and burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Caledonia. Visitation will be from 12:30 to 1 pm at the church. McCormick Funeral Home, Caledonia is assisting the family. Online condolences may be given at mccormickfuneralhome.net.