 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Marjorie Ellen Landsinger

Marjorie Ellen Landsinger, 94, of Onalaska passed away Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at her home. Memorial services will be held on Tuesday, December 13, at 11:00 a.m. at First Congregational Church, 2503 Main Street, La Crosse. Pastor Kent Cormack will officiate and burial will be in the Onalaska Cemetery.

Friends may visit with the family on Tuesday at the church from 10:00 a.m. until time of services. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. For a complete obituary and online condolences, please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Here's another way to recycle toilet paper rolls

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News