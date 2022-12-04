Marjorie Ellen Landsinger, 94, of Onalaska passed away Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at her home. Memorial services will be held on Tuesday, December 13, at 11:00 a.m. at First Congregational Church, 2503 Main Street, La Crosse. Pastor Kent Cormack will officiate and burial will be in the Onalaska Cemetery.
Friends may visit with the family on Tuesday at the church from 10:00 a.m. until time of services. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. For a complete obituary and online condolences, please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.