Marjorie Ellen Mc Nulty

Funeral services for Marjorie will be Saturday February 26, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at the Buswell Funeral Home, 106 S. Second St., in Black River Falls. Pastor Loretta Waughtal will officiate with a burial immediately following the service at the Melrose Cemetery. Friends may call on the family during visitations both Friday evening, February 25, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home and one hour before the service from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. also at the funeral home. A luncheon is being provided by the family at the Melrose American Legion after the service at the cemetery on Saturday.