BLACK RIVER FALLS — Marjorie Ellen Mc Nulty, age 92, died at home Tuesday February 15, 2022, surrounded by her loving family and caregivers.
Funeral services for Marjorie will be Saturday February 26, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at the Buswell Funeral Home, 106 S. Second St., in Black River Falls. Pastor Loretta Waughtal will officiate with a burial immediately following the service at the Melrose Cemetery. Friends may call on the family during visitations both Friday evening, February 25, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home and one hour before the service from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. also at the funeral home. A luncheon is being provided by the family at the Melrose American Legion after the service at the cemetery on Saturday.
The Buswell Funeral Home is serving the family, 715-284-2231.