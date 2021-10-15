Marjorie Ellen Sprosty

NORWALK—Marjorie Ellen Sprosty, 80, of rural Norwalk, WI, passed away peacefully Monday, October 4, 2021, at her home with her husband, Ken by her side. Marjorie was born February 18, 1941, to Gilbert and Margaret (Lewiston) Kvam, in La Crosse, WI. Marjorie graduated at the top of her class and when she went to work at the local hospital they noticed how skilled she was. Marjorie found herself at the Concordia Ball Room in La Crosse many weekends and one special day she met a young man who loved dancing as much as she did. Marjorie married Kenneth Stephen Sprosty on October 3, 1965 in La Crosse by Pastor Kime. They made their life together on a beautiful ridgetop near Sparta where she and Ken raised their family. When Marjorie wasn’t working, she enjoyed her beautiful surroundings and grooming her horses. King, Babe and Joey were a few of her favorites that she loved working with over the years.

Marjorie and Ken built their life around their love of polka music and attending bands all over the state. Ken continued following local polka events and took her dancing a few days before her passing. Her illness did not stop Marjorie from still enjoying the music.

Marjorie is survived by her husband of 55 years, Ken; daughter, Sandy Timm of N. St. Paul; four grandchildren: Steven, Angela, Alexis and Jed; son-in-law, James Holt; Molly, the dog; Melissa Larsen, her loving caregiver; special nephew, Lonnie; along with many other loving nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Marjorie was preceded in death by her parents, and daughter, Stacy Holt.

Funeral Services will be held Monday, October 11, 2021, 11:00 a.m. at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church rural Norwalk, WI. Pastor Bob Gerke will officiate. Family and friends are invited for visitation Sunday, October 10, 2021, 3:00—6:00 p.m. at the Torkelson Page-Smith Funeral Home in Sparta, WI. Visitation will also be held Monday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Family has asked that memorials be given in lieu of flowers.

The Torkelson Page-Smith Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.