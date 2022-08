Marjorie H. Everson passed away on May 23, 2022, in International Falls, Minn., surrounded by her family.

A service to celebrate her life will be held at Hope United Church of Christ in Cochrane, Wis., on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Marge to Hope United Church of Christ, 210 Michaels St., PO Box 28, Cochrane, WI 54622. She will be laid to rest by her husband in the Blue River Cemetery in Blue River, Wis.