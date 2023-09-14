LA CRESCENT, MN—Marjorie K. Stinson, 91 of La Crescent, MN and formerly of La Crosse, passed away at her home, surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, September 10, 2023.

A graveside committal service will be held at 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, September 19th at Woodlawn Cemetery, 3636 Mormon Coulee Road in La Crosse, followed by a celebration of life from 2-5 PM at the Time Out Inn, 444 N. Chestnut Street in La Crescent.

For a complete obituary and online guestbook, please visit www.schumacher-kish.com.